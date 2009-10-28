Rachel Bilson and Kristen Bell's Versatile (and Charitable) Tee!

Rachel Bilson and Kristen Bell are lending their star power (and style) to a good cause—youth education in Africa. Joining Pete Wentz, the two actresses helped celebrate Guess brand's limited-edition Invisible Children T-shirt, in partnership with EDUN LIVE. And it looks like the black and white LOVE logo tee is the the perfect layering piece! Bell wore hers under a floral Vena Cava dress, while Bilson paired hers with a sophisticated black blazer—one charitable T-shirt, two stylish ways!

Guess Invisible Children T-shirt, $26 (100 percent of proceeds benefit Invisible Children); visit guess.com.