Rachel Bilson and Karl Lagerfeld Team Up for Ice Cream!

Rachel Bilson is collaborating with Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld on a chic new video series. But the short films aren’t for the luxury label—they’re for Magnum ice cream! Magnum is a yummy dessert brand that's popular in Europe, and this year they’re launching their line of delicious frozen treats in the United States. Today, Bilson and Lagerfeld filmed their Magnum videos on location in Paris, where the actress wore a sheer black dress on set. While we wait for the first film's April 21st premiere, we're going to enjoy a cup of ice cream today in their honor! Click through to see more shots of Bilson and Lagerfeld on set.

