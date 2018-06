What's a good topper for cocktail attire? Try a motorcycle jacket like Rachel Bilson and Alexa Chung. Both young style stars wore the same one by Burberry over their evening looks recently. The jacket is part of the label's new spring Biker collection, out now. For more of our favorite leather jackets, check out InStyle’s Fall Style Guide.

