Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody Had an Unexpected O.C. Reunion

The OC's Seth and Summer are together again.

On Tuesday, Rachel Bilson ran into former co-star Adam Brody at the airport, of all places, literally on her way to California. She posted a photo of them together on Instagram, writing, "Ran into my ol buddy from JFK to LAX #CaliforniaHereWeCome."

Brody and Bilson dated from 2003 to 2006, and their IRL breakup was as devastating to many fans as their on-screen ones.

Since the show ended (12! years ago), the cast has mostly gone their separate ways. Bilson starred in TV shows Hart of Dixie and Nashville, and Brody recently made an appearance in the movie Shazam!.

The chance encounter seems ripe for inspiration for an O.C. revival of some sort, which, by the way, Bilson once said she'd be open to.

"I'm always open to things," she told E! News in 2017. "I don't know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don't know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again."

Here's hoping her mini-reunion with Brody sparks some ideas.