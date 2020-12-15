The She's All That Remake Is Giving Us More Rachael Leigh Cook
Laney Boggs is back — sort of.
Rachael Leigh Cook, the star of She's All That, is coming back for the gender-swapped remake starring TikTok star Addison Rae. Back in 1999, Cook starred alongside Freddie Prinze Jr. (who played Zackary Siler) in what would become an iconic teen movie.
"I'm thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces! This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy," Cook said of the casting news, according to Variety.
Cook's last project was Netflix's Love, Guaranteed, which went on to become the streamer's no. 1 most-watched film of September. Cook won't be playing Laney Boggs, however. Instead, she'll be a cool mom (to Rae's character) this time around, Deadline notes, and adds that the movie should hit all the marks from the original.
Rae will play a character inspired by Siler and Tanner Buchanan (from Netflix's Cobra Kai) will play Padgett Sawyer, the school's resident unpopular nerd. Inevitably, there'll be a transformation that involving prom and, if the powers that be give fans what they want, a over-the-top choreographed dance sequence set to Fatboy Slim's "The Rockafeller Skank."
R. Lee Fleming, who wrote She's All That, is handling the remake, as well as producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay.
Prinze Jr. told Entertainment Tonight that he's (unfortunately) not involved.
"I am not a part of it but I have friends who are a part of it," Prinze Jr. said. "My friend, Mark Waters, who directed me in The House of Yes [and Head Over Heels], he's directing the movie and he's a wonderful director who is able to get really, really strong performances."
"I think it's good that they're remaking it. People forget, I saw on social media somebody wrote, 'How dare they remake She's All That?' I'm like, man, it's good with me. We were a remake of a remake of a play!" he added. "We were good with it and we gotta be good with it, too. Every generation should have their version of art that they connect to. I hope people aren't angry about it because if you want to go see it, cool. If you don't, cool."