R. Kelly Came for Lady Gaga in His Interview with Gayle King

R. Kelly sat down for a comprehensive interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King in which he denied decades of sexual abuse allegations. During the tense sit down, King broached the outcry from fellow members of the entertainment industry, including John Legend and Lady Gaga.

When Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries first premiered in January, fans and adversaries alike called on one-time collaborator Gaga to condemn the R&B singer. She ultimately did, calling the allegations “horrifying and indefensible” and decrying their duet as “twisted.”

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

Kelly chose to take Gaga to task when King asked about the industry’s response, telling the CBS co-host, “[Gaga’s] a very great talent and all and it’s unfortunate that her intelligence go to such a short level when it comes to that.” Mhmm.

“You know, I have nothing against none of these artists,” Kelly continued. “But I think it’s not professional for them to do that, because something like this can happen to any artist, anybody famous. Anybody famous can get accused of so many different things.”

"Something like this can happen to any artist. Anybody famous. Anybody famous can get accused of so many different things." -- @RKelly tells @GayleKing in an exclusive interview airing Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning. https://t.co/Ne5j52qxqh pic.twitter.com/hkp5t0Fndq — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

For what it's worth, we'd bet on Lady Gaga's intelligence any day of the week.