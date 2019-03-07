R. Kelly's Girlfriends Open Up About Their "Very Strong Relationship" with the Singer

R. Kelly’s current girlfriends (yes, plural) met with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King to discuss their relationship with the disgraced singer as he faces numerous allegations of sexual abuse.

Jocelyn Savage, 23, and Azriel Clary, 21, both came to bat for Kelly, defending their “very strong relationship” with him amid claims from both of their sets of parents that they’d been brainwashed into joining his rumored sex cult.

Though King tried to calmly suss out whether the three of them engaged in sexual acts together, or if it was Kelly and each woman separately, Clary refused to explain the dynamic, telling the longtime journalist, “I’m not here to talk about my personal life and I would never share with no one what I do in or outside the bedroom.”

As for their parents’ concern, both Clary and Savage maintain that their families are seeking financial gain.

“Our parents are basically out here to get money,” Savage told King.

“My dad and my mom, they started to send threats to me and [Kelly],” Clary said. “They said, ‘I’ll put all your naked pictures all over the world. I’m going to ruin you, I’m going to ruin him if he doesn’t send $20,000 to this bank account by Monday.’”

Clary tearfully continued, shouting, “You guys don’t know the truth. You guys are believing some f—ing façade that our parents are saying. This is all f—ing lies for money. If you can’t see that, you’re ignorant and you’re stupid as f—k because you want to be.”

King noted that while Kelly’s publicist said the singer would be absent during the interview, he made his way back into the room during the sit down and would cough loudly to remind the women he was there.