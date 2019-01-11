R. Kelly's Daughter Calls Him a "Monster" in Emotional Statement

As if the allegations against R. Kelly weren’t horrible enough, the hate for the singer’s actions has been absorbed by those he’s associated with (if only indirectly) as well.

Lady Gaga received an immense amount of pressure from social media users to condemn Kelly and her 2013 collaboration with him; John Legend was one of the first celebrities to denounce the singer this year, but his actions only left fans wondering why he hadn’t done the same for former colleague Harvey Weinstein. And, naturally, Kelly’s family is receiving heat, too.

Kelly’s daughter Joann, an artist who goes by the name of Buku Ali, shared an emotional message about her father in an Instagram story on Thursday.

“Buku here. I just want to say a few things,” she began her note. “Before I start I just want it to be known that I am speaking from the heart, nothing I say is to hurt ANY party reading or affected by this. To the people that I feel I should be speaking up against everything that is going on right now, I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently. I do apologize for my silence to all this happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & woman [sic] who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.”

She went on to explain that she and the elder Kelly have been estranged for several years.

“Anyone who know me personally or has been following me throughout the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father,” she continued. “Nor do I speak on him or his behalf. I also am not fond of dealing with my personal issues or personal life experience through social media but, I feel things are starting to get out of hand.”

Buku revealed that her mother and two siblings are also estranged from Kelly and do not support his actions.

“My mother, siblings, and I would never condone, support or be apart [sic] of ANYTHING negative he has done and continues to do in his life,” she clarified.

“Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt. Reminders of how terrible my father is, and how we should be speaking against him. Rude comments about my family, fabricating me, my siblings & my mother’s ‘part’ does not help my family,” she explained, noting that she’s “well aware” of who her famous father is.“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”

Focusing on positivity, Ali extended her message to those who’ve stood by her side, writing, “This past year for my family has been really difficult, all the love and support you all continue to show is why we keep going.”