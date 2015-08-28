12 Times Birthday Girl Quvenzhané Wallis Looked Absolutely Adorable on the Red Carpet

Happy birthday today to Quvenzhané Wallis! The pint-sized actress turns 12 years old today and, yet, her professional resumé resembles that of a Hollywood veteran.

Since landing her breakout role as Hushpuppy in the drama film Beasts of the Southern Wild in 2012, Wallis has appeared in six films and received two big-time nominations for her work: one at the Academy Awards for Best Actress in Beasts of the Southern Wild and one at the Golden Globes for her work in the 2014 remake of Annie.

That’s a lot to be said for an actress who’s only been on the Hollywood scene since 2012. As a result, Wallis has spent plenty of time walking the red carpet to promote her movies. And so, in honor of the starlet’s birthday, we rounded up 12 of Wallis’s best red carpet looks. Trust us, when we say that it was difficult to choose—especially when you consider how often she brings along Marti, the adorable rescue dog who also starred in Annie. Absolutely priceless!

PHOTOS: Quvenzhané Wallis's 12 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever