Quote of the Day: Paul Rudd Is a "Die-Hard Karaoke Enthusiast"

Paul Rudd has held a soft spot in our hearts since he played loveable Josh in the cult classic, Clueless, almost 18 years ago, and we caught up with the star of Admission (out March 22nd) for our March Man of Style feature. One fun fact the 43-year-old shared? He loves karaoke! "In New York there are a lot of karaoke bars where you can rent private rooms," he said. "I have a couple of buddies—male friends that are die-hard karaoke enthusiasts like myself—and we get a private room and sing, just a group of dudes." Sounds like a fun guys night out to us! For more on our March Man of Style, flip to page 252 of InStyle's March issue, or download it on your tablet.

Photo: Paul Rudd in Shipley & Halmos blazer and pants at Barneys New York. Barneys New York Co-Op shirt. Thom Browne New York tie. Brooks Brothers pocket square.