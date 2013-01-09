Quote of the Day: Lanvin's Alber Elbaz Reveals His Mystery Date

"I tried for three years to get an interview with Mr. [Geoffrey] Beene. If I called in June of 1988, I was told to call by June of 1989. When I called in the summer, they told me, ‘Try in the winter, honey.’ Then I was told, ‘Honey, we don’t have an opening.’ That was the answer I got again and again. But I did get a friendship with the lady who answered the phone for years and years, and she is sitting here with me tonight. Her name is Joyce. She told me, ‘Please don’t mention my name!’ But I can’t." — Lanvin artistic director Alber Elbaz on who he chose to bring when he received the 50th Anniversary Geoffrey Beene Fashion Impact Award at the YMA FSF Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner, held at New York's famed Waldorf Astoria (his career started at Beene!)

Plus, see the stars who love Lanvin!

MORE:• Runway Looks We Love: Lanvin• Elbaz on Dressing Emma Stone• Lanvin + Milly iPhone Case