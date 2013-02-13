Quote of the Day: InStyle Cover Model Mila Kunis's Closet Confession

If you've ever held on to a piece of clothing that you Just Can't Throw Out, Mila Kunis understands. "I’ve been wearing the same pair of dark green Old Navy cargo pants, like, non-stop, for 15 years," the actress told InStyle for our Oz The Great and Powerful cast cover. "I think I paid $4.99, on clearance. My friends hate them so much they hide them from me. When those pants fall apart, I swear I’m going to get someone to copy them for me." Who hasn't been there?!

