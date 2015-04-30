Quiz: Can You Match These Tattoos with Their Celebrity Owners?

It goes without saying that several A-listers have inked up their bodies with some pretty awesome--and a few awful--tattoos. Throughout the years many have used the emblems as an outlet to further express themselves and memorialize lifechanging events.

Whether it’s a tiny little marking or an elaborate sleeve, celebs have always caught our attention with their creative body art. From Rihanna’s trail of stars to Angelina Jolie Pitt’s latitude and longitude points, these pieces are almost as famous as their owners. But there’s definitely a few that celebs have tried to keep under the radar. Click on the link below to see if you can guess who these symbols belong to.

