Can You ID the Logos in These Fashion Tattoos?

You might be able to pronounce the names of your favorite labels, but do you know what their signature logos look like? Sure, some of them are sprawled across your go-to designer handbags, but a devoted fashion girl knows that two Ts form Tory Burch's symbol, while two Fs form Fendi's.

The snaps here show off arms, legs, and necks of the truly designer-obsessed. These individuals are so into their favorite brands, they got tattoos to prove it! Scroll to find 16 fashion symbols you've definitely seen before, and see if you can name them all with a little help from the clues. Then, find the answers on the last slide. Your style quiz is about to begin . . .

1. Coco Would Approve

cocogchanel/Instagram

2. This Brand Makes Sexy, Strappy Gowns

tyson_littlemonster/Instagram

3. Polo Shirts and Tennis Skirts

balder_ink/Instagram

