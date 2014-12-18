Quick Change! The Beauty Must-Haves Our Editors Rely on to Go from Work to Play

As the season of holiday parties heats up, we asked our editors, who are in and out of the office attending events year-round, to divulge the products they depend on to transition from day-to-night. Not surprisingly, many went for lipsticks that are appropriately festive, not to mention instantly transform a look with one swipe, from the classic red to a sultry deep purple shade from Tom Ford’s newest lipstick range. Follow our editors' advice and get gorgeous around the clock!

Kim Peiffer, Senior Editor, InStyle.com"Without a doubt it is Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick ($44; sephora.com). A little bit of shimmer takes you a long way. I brush it on my cheeks and eyelids to add an instant dose of glam."

Jennifer Davis, Assistant Social Media Editor"A few swipes of dark red lipstick, like Butter London's Tramp Stamp ($20; butterlondon.com), is all I need to make me feel fancier instantly. Plus, the deep hue will complement any holiday look."

Kim Do, Senior Project Manager, InStyle.com"One coat of bright red lipstick instantly makes any woman look and feel glamorous. My go-to color is MAC's Russian Red ($16; nordstrom.com)."

Leah Abrahams, InStyle.com Site Producer"I can apply this budge-proof gel liner (Benefit's They're Real! Push-Up Liner; $24; sephora.com) before work and it still has that fresh, just-applied look 12 hours later. And I swear it creates the most precise line every time."

Marianne Mychaskiw, InStyle.com Assistant Beauty Editor"It looked intimidating at first and is so not something I would go for with my 50 shades of nude lineup, but the color (Tom Ford Lip Color in Alasdhair, $32; neimanmarcus.com) is so pretty and unique once you swipe it on. One layer creates a gorgeous blackberry stain, which can be built up to appear more opaque. The tube is also tiny enough to fit in just about any handbag!"

Selene Milano, InStyle.com Senior Beauty Editor"A tomato red lip instantly elevates my mood and makes takes me from work mode to party mode. But there is nothing tackier than lipstick on a champagne glass! Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Tesoro ($22, sephora.com) is the perfect shade and doesn't need retouching after cocktail hour."