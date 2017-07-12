Quentin Tarantino Is Making a Movie About the Manson Family Murders

True crime fans, listen up: This movie might be your next obsession. Inglourious Basterds director Quentin Tarantino is working on a new film about the Manson Family murders, and he’s promising to bring a “unique take” to the infamous tale.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino will write and direct the still-untitled film. And as if a true crime story written by the man behind Pulp Fiction wasn’t exciting enough, A-list actors like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, and Margot Robbie have reportedly been approached to star in the movie, which would be slated to film in 2018.

Robbie is apparently in the running for the role of actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered by cult leader Charles Manson and his followers at her home in 1969. The Valley of the Dolls actress was pregnant at the time of her death. Manson and his following committed several other murders during that summer and were sentenced to life imprisonment.

While Tarantino has many hits on his hands, this project would be the first he’s taken on based on true events. Fingers crossed it gets the green light.