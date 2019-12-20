Quentin Tarantino Says Maddox Jolie-Pitt Is a Great Film Critic

Maddox Jolie-Pitt may want to distance himself from Tinseltown — going to Korea for school will do that — but according to director Quentin Tarantino, Jolie-Pitt could have a career as a film critic. During an appearance on the podcast ReelBlend, Tarantino told a story about attending a screening of 1966's The Good, the Bad and the Ugly while he was working with Brad Pitt on Inglourious Basterds. Maddox went along, too, after Pitt explained that he'd love to see the classic film with his son.

"'My son has never seen that movie, I would love to watch that movie with my son,'" Pitt said, according to Tarantino. Maddox was just 9 years old.

During his time on ReelBlend, Tarantino noted that Maddox's reaction was "one of the best reviews I've ever heard was for The Good, The Bad And the Ugly."

"His mom is waiting for them, and they come walking through the door and Angie goes, 'So, Maddox, did you like the movie?'" Tarantino said.

Maddox replied, "'Yeah, mom! It was really great, it was terrific. I loved it!'"

"'Wow, that's fantastic! Well, what was the movie about?'" Jolie asked her son, Tarantino recalled.

"'Well, it's about this good guy. And it’s about this bad guy ... and it's about this ugly guy!’ And [Angelina] goes, 'Well, which did you like the best?' And Maddox thinks about it ... 'I like the ugly guy!'"

Tarantino responded, "That’s a great review for the movie!"

Entertainment Weekly adds that while Tarantino may have been glib about Maddox's explication of the classic Western, he's doing just fine. His mother dropped him off in South Korea to get him ready for college, just like every other mom, and notes that she couldn't be any prouder.

"I'm so happy for him that [he has] grown up into such a good man," she told ET. "I say that 'cause he's smart and he's doing his work but he's also wild. He's balanced in his teenage years."