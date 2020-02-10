The Queen Reportedly Called Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Back to the U.K.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have stepped back as senior members of the royal family, but as they've made clear, they're still here to support the Queen.

According to the Sunday Times, Queen Elizabeth has called upon the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — and baby Archie — to return to the U.K. to attend the annual Commonwealth service. The event will take place at Westminster Abbey on March 9, and the couple is expected to arrive in the U.K. with Archie for official engagements before returning to Canada. The couple has previously attended the Commonwealth service in 2018 and 2019.

The Times's sources say the Quene is "remarkably relaxed" and "unfazed" by the Sussexes’ new arrangements, and has said the monarchy must not stand in their way, having reportedly told friends: "If that’s what they want, if they want to go, we must let them go."

Image zoom Chris Jackson

Meghan and Harry have been spending time in Canada, as they set up their next moves to become financially independent. Though they reportedly made their first public appearance after the announcement at a private event in Miami last week, no photos have been shared.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they wrote in their initial statement. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."