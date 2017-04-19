Queen Letizia Demos How a Royal Does Off-the-Shoulder Dressing

Didn't think a royal could pull off a shoulder-baring look? Think again.

Queen Letizia donned not one, but two winning black-and-white ensembles over the past two days, and she has us wanting to ditch color altogether. First, the Spanish style icon attended the "Gran Angular" and "El Barco De Vapor" literature awards at Casa de Correos in Madrid on Tuesday looking ever so chic in a white long-sleeve off-the-shoulder blouse that she paired with black wide-leg trousers (above). She complemented the neutral pieces with silver accessories, including hoop earrings, a textured clutch, and metallic platform sandals.

And today, she wowed once again at an official lunch for the "Miguel de Cervantes 2016" literature award in a fitted long-sleeve dress that featured different colored panels and an edgy studded trim (below). The 44-year-old topped off this outfit with classic white pumps and a flawless blowout.

Jose Luis Cuesta/Pool/Getty Images

Now that's how you wear black-and-white.