Queen Latifah's New HSN Line Launches Tomorrow

Queen Latifah is headed to HSN this weekend! The singer, rapper, and actress will appear live on the television channel for the first time Saturday to debut her line. "With this collection, you have the opportunity to mix and match the items with your own style to make it your own," Latifah told InStyle.com of the lineup, which includes pieces priced under $270. Each style, including this $109.90 draped dress, is available in sizes 2 to 24, as a range of sizes were crucial to Latifah's design process. "I see slim girls, big girls, curvy girls, and everyone in it—this line is for everyone," she explained. "I want to respect women and what they wear, so they feel confident. There is nothing sexier than a confident woman." Tune in to HSN Saturday, August 27th to catch the Queen on air, and shop the collection on HSN.com.

