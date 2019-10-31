Queen Latifah's Signature Honey Blonde Hair Is Gone

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Over the past three decades, Queen Latifah has shown us that she's one hell of a talented woman who can switch things up at any moment. One day she could be acting in a new film, and the next, she's performing her 1993 hit U-N-I-T-Y at the 2019 VMAs. But throughout the years, we've always been able to count on one thing staying the same: Her signature honey blonde hair.

The superstar has worn her hair in this shade since her days of playing Khadijah James on Living Single, but she recently made a drastic color change for her latest project.

On Oct. 30, Queen Latifah debuted icy grey hair, styled into a gravity-defying, wavy updo for her role as Ursula in The Little Mermaid Live. "Ursula is an amazing character, and that song is no joke, can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on," she captioned the photo on her Instagram page.

While this is a stark change, don't freak out just yet. The look appears to have been masterfully created by using a wig, so her signature shade should be making a comeback sooner than later.

Although we know this particular look is for her new role, we still can't wait to see if Queen Latifah will be making any changes to her character's hair throughout her performance. Guess we'll have to tune into ABC on Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. and watch The Little Mermaid Live to find out.