Queen Latifah and Marlon Wayans Duke (and Dance) it Out on Lip Sync Battle 

Queen Latifah and Marlon Wayans are having some fun in the preview for this week's episode of Lip Sync Battle.

Wayans channeled his inner Pharrell, complete with the singer's signature hat, for his performance of "Happy." After doing a dance, the comedian gets in his competition's face with his moves, and then tries to dance on host LL Cool J, who quickly runs away.

But it looks like Queen Latifah may have had the smarter strategy: flattery. The actress chose LL Cool J's "Rock the Bells" for her performance, rocking a red track suit and white sneakers while dancing with a team of matching backup dancers. She may have the win with that one.

Watch the show tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Spike TV.

