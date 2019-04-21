Queen Elizabeth's Obsession with Corgis Can Be Traced Back to Her Earliest Days as a Royal

By Alicia Brunker
Updated: Apr 21, 2019 @ 5:19 pm
Bethany Clarke

"My corgis are family," Queen Elizabeth once famously said about her beloved breed of dogs. More than 30 corgis have loyally stuck by her side throughout her reign of the British monarchy since 1952, and even before that, the Queen was a proud owner of the pooch as a young girl. At just seven years old, she was reportedly gifted her very first pup, a Pembroke Welsh corgi called Dookie. 

From there, her affinity for the short-legged herding dogs grew strong. The Queen was so taken by her furry children that she allowed one of them — who went by Susan — accompany her and Prince Philip on their honeymoon. Sadly, Susan's final descendant, Willow was put to sleep last April after a long battle with cancer. 

VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's Best Corgi Moments

In 2012, Queen Elizabeth made the tough decision to stop breeding her corgis because "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind." However, she still cares for two corgi-dachshund mixes named Vulcan and Candy, who are probably celebrating their mum's 93rd birthday today with the rest of the royal family. Here, a look back at Queen Elizabeth's court-side companions over the years.

A young Queen Elizabeth hugging Dookie in 1936

Lisa Sheridan/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth affectionately holding her four-legged pooch

Lisa Sheridan/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Susan at Windsor Castle in 1944

Lisa Sheridan/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth carries her corgi in Windsor Great Park, England

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II walking her corgis at Windsor Castle

Julian Parker/Getty Images

The Queen boards the Royal Train at Kings Cross with her pet corgi

Science & Society Picture Librar/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth poses with her corgis at Sandringham

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth takes her corgi for a walk in 1931

Imagno/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with their corgi Sugar outside the George IV gateway at Windsor Castle

Fox Photos/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth ll arrives at Aberdeen Airport with her corgis

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and her two corgis at her childhood home in London

Lisa Sheridan/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth sits in the garden with her two pet corgis

Lisa Sheridan/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and her corgi at Balmoral Castle in 1952

Bettmann/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth reads to her sister, while her corgi looks out the window at Windsor Castle

Hulton Deutsch/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and her father, the Duke of York, hang out at home with their corgis

Lisa Sheridan/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Cross railway with her brood of corgis

STF/Getty Images

A corgi hides under Queen Elizabeth's chair in the palace's study

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
