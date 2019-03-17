Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Vetoed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Plans for Royal Independence

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — the unofficial rebels of the royal family — had big plans to breakaway from Buckingham Palace and its centuries-old traditions, but their proposal for independence was reportedly halted by the Queen.

According to the Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to create a global "Sussex brand" that would allow Meghan to continue her work as an activist through various philanthropic and humanitarian efforts. But their idea was met with a resounding "no" from the family's matriarch, as well as Harry's dad, Prince Charles.

"They wanted their household to be entirely independent of Buckingham Palace, but were told 'no.' There is an institutional structure that doesn't allow that kind of independence," says a source. "The feeling is that it's good to have the Sussexes under the jurisdiction of Buckingham Palace, so they can't just go off and do their own thing."

The report of the Sussexes wanting to break entirely free from the monarchy comes just days after the Queen agreed to split their household from Harry's brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, with their own office at Buckingham Palace.

"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year," the official statement read. "The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring."

The release continued: "The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace. Their Royal Highnesses will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen’s Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe. Kensington Palace will continue to support Their Royal Highnesses until that team is in place."

Unless the Queen has a change of heart, it seems like Meghan and Harry will have to bid farewell to their idea of independence, as her word is pretty much final.