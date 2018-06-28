Queen Elizabeth Is Skipping a Royal Engagement This Morning Because She's Sick

Queen Elizabeth has been incredibly busy in the past weeks, bouncing from royal engagement to royal engagement, and sharing a laugh with new bestie Meghan Markle along the way. But royal duties aside, the queen is 92 years old, and her social dance card would no doubt leave a 25-year-old exhausted.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

As per a Buckingham Palace spokesman, the monarch “is feeling under the weather” and has bowed out of a Thursday morning event at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, will stand in her place, attending morning service to celebrate “the 200th Anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George.”

The Duke of Kent is representing The Queen at a Service @StPaulsLondon today to mark the 200th Anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George. pic.twitter.com/E2OXChVV70 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 28, 2018

According to Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English, there is “no cause for alarm” concerning the queen’s health and the rest of her schedule this week is expected to continue as planned.

The Queen has been forced to cancel an engagement today as she is feeling unwell. I understand there is no cause for alarm. She is not being attended by a doctor and will go to Windsor as planned this afternoon. Her programme of events will go ahead in Scotland next week. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 28, 2018

We recently learned that the queen underwent cataract surgery at some point in May, a fact she expertly hid with the aid of some trendy tiny sunglasses.

We’re wishing Her Majesty a speedy recovery. Everyone needs a breather sometimes—even the Queen of England.