This Royal Reportedly Won't Be Attending Baby Archie's Christening

With Archie Harrison nearly two months old already, a royal christening is in the books, but not everyone in the family will be able to attend the traditional event.

According to The Sunday Times, Archie's parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have scheduled his baptism to take place sometime next month in Windsor, and almost every member from the British monarchy will make it to the church except for the tiny royal's great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

"The Queen will miss the christening because of prior commitments," says royal correspondent Roya Nikkah. "She attended the christenings of Prince George and Princess Charlotte but missed Prince Louis’s baptism last year."

When Louis was baptized in July 2018, the Queen decided not to attend after discussing it with Prince William and Kate Middleton prior to the event. "The Queen & Philip have just spent the weekend together in Norfolk. He is remaining there while she travels back to London today. Her decision not to attend was mutually agreed with William & Kate...," tweeted the Daily Mail's royal expert Rebecca English.

While the Queen's presence will be missed, a special guest plans to fly in for the occasion: Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

And to make Archie's big day even more meaningful, the Sussexes have chosen St. George's Chapel as the christening's location. Not only is that where Meghan and Harry tied the knot last May, but it's also where the Duke of Sussex himself was baptized in 1984.

