Queen Elizabeth Looked Shook After a Man Removed His Top Hat to Reveal *Another* Tiny Hat

Pharrell's hat has nothing on Royal Ascot hats.

The days-long event attended by the British royal family and other similarly elite guests, is an annual horse race and also an opportunity to see some truly outrageous headpieces.

Take, for example, Mike Tindall, the husband of Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, who took the opportunity during the event's first day on Tuesday to baffle Queen Elizabeth with a literal hat trick.

In a video captured by ITV, Tindall can be seen entertaining his grandmother-in-law (and Princess Beatrice and Sophie, Countess of Wessex) by taking off the top hat he was wearing, reaching inside, and pulling out another miniature top hat — earning a look of befuddlement and a laugh from the Queen.

Tindall, however, isn't the only one who had a very extravagant hat. Let's take a look at some of the contenders for the most over-the-top headpieces and fascinators, starting with another multiple-hatted look.

There's this very tall contraption, slightly reminiscent of an elegant DNA chain.

And this entire look, which does seem quite useful for keeping the sun out of your eyes.

Royal Ascot may be all about the horses, but clearly the real stars were the wild headwear pieces.