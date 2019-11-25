Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Canceled Prince Andrew's 60th Birthday Party

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly canceled Prince Andrew's birthday party amidst the fallout from his ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the Times of London, the Queen has canceled a party she had planned to host for her second son and his charities to mark his 60th birthday in February, and will instead be holding a small family dinner for the occasion.

The news comes a week after his BBC interview, intended to address his friendship with Epstein and the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by one of Epstein's survivors, Virginia Guiffre. The widely decried interview, however, has only made things worse for the Duke of York, who has now been dropped by one of his patronages just as the other 200 charities he's involved with are said to be reviewing their relationship with him.

Last week, he announced that he would be stepping down from public duties, and he has since been forced out of Buckingham Palace.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," he said in his statement about stepping back from royal duties. "Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."