Queen Elizabeth Might Skip This Part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding 

With another royal wedding on the horizon, the British royal family is gearing up for when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do." They've chosen the wedding cake and sent out invites, and everything seems to be on schedule for the May 19 date. But where does Queen Elizabeth fit into it all?

Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth has always had a close bond with him, so it's no surprise that she plans to play an important role in his wedding. Last fall, Royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl, author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, let Entertainment Tonight know what's likely going through the queen's head.

"I'm told from my sources at Windsor Castle that [Queen Elizabeth] is being very, very accommodating," Nicholl said. "She has said to the couple, 'This is your wedding, this is your day. Plan it as you want it.' [This] is very generous because, don't forget, the queen is opening up her home."

That certainly fits what we know about how the queen feels toward Markle, but it sounds like fans of the family can expect that fondness to translate directly into the wedding.

"Don't forget she's hugely close to her grandson. They have a very special relationship. She is thrilled to be seeing Harry settle down and finally marry," Nicholl said. "She's going to want to be a very important part of that day and indeed she will."

Even so, don't expect Queen Elizabeth to be part of everything.

"But I think when it comes to the evening reception and certainly the party, if the Spice Girls are performing then, I don't think the queen's going to be on the dance floor," Nicholl said.

Fair enough, Queen Elizabeth. Fair enough.