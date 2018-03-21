Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Confronted Prince Charles About Camilla Parker-Bowles After a Few Martinis

According to a new biography written by investigative journalist Tom Bower, Queen Elizabeth once told her son, Prince Charles, exactly what she thought of his divisive girlfriend (now wife) Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Soon after the death of Princess Diana, Charles reportedly broached the topic of welcoming Camilla into the royal family. Parker-Bowles, a divorcée with two children, was long considered an unsuitable match for the future King of England. Charles soon joined Camilla’s ranks when he, a father of two, divorced Princess Diana, but it wasn’t enough to cleanse the bad blood between Parker-Bowles and the Queen.

When Charles confronted his mother, she was “several” martinis deep and told her son “she would not condone his adultery, nor forgive Camilla for not leaving Charles alone to allow his marriage to recover,” Bower writes in Rebel Prince: The Power and Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth went on to refer to Camilla as “that wicked woman” and tell Charles she wanted “nothing to do with her.”

Tensions apparently thawed after Charles’s grandmother, the Queen Mother, passed on in 2002. She was opposed to the marriage and seemingly influenced the Queen’s opinion.

Parker-Bowles and Prince Charles finally wed in 2005, though the nature of their relationship and history disallowed them from marrying in the Church of England.

Today, however, it seems the Queen and Camilla are on much better terms. Their shared love of horses allows the two to attend equestrian events together.

