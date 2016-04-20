Queen Elizabeth Steps Out in All Pink Ahead of Her 90th Birthday

Talk about a royal fashion statement.

Queen Elizabeth II proved once again that she does monochrome like no other when she stepped out today in Windsor, England, wearing a bold fuchsia ensemble. The Queen was on hand to to open the Alexandra Gardens Bandstand as part of her 90th birthday celebrations, and she looked more than ready to have some fun, smiling as the cameras snapped away.

For the occasion, the British Head of State donned an eye-catching pink coat over a floral print dress. The icon finished off her outfit with a perfectly matching flower-adorned hat, white gloves, a black top-handle bag, and classic horsebit loafers. She further accessorized with a sparkling floral brooch and three-strand pearl necklace.

One thing's certain: We can't wait to see what Queen Elizabeth wears on her birthday tomorrow.