Queen Elizabeth Is One Chic Great-Grandmother: See the Photos

Buckingham Palace will welcome a new member to the family any time now, which will make Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II a great-grandmother for the third time. At 87, she may be one of the chicest great-grandmas in the world. Her endless supply of monochrome outfits and incredible access to crown jewels dripped in diamonds, sapphires, and rubies make her stand out—yes, even next to the new world fashion icon, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge. So, while we wait for Baby Heir to the Throne to arrive (late!)—it was the Queen who once famously said “these wretched babies don't come until they are ready”—let’s look back at the single-color outfits that have shaped the style of one of the chicest members of the royal family.

