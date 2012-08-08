Queen Elizabeth at the Olympics: How the Royal Has Fun

Image zoom JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty (2); David Cheskin - WPA Pool/Getty

With London hosting the Summer Olympics, the country's main girl Queen Elizabeth has made it a point to appear at a number events, from her cheeky cameo alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond at the Opening Ceremony to greeting athletes almost twice her size in the Olympic Village. And her look is always unmistakably royal, with a dedication to pearls, sapphires, and lace topped by no one else at the Games. Click through the gallery to see more photos showing how Her Royal Highness enjoys the Olympics—on her turf.

