Did Queen Elizabeth Purchase This $8 Million N.Y.C. Apartment?

UPDATE 7/15/15: Turns out The Queen did not, in fact, purchase this exceptional N.Y.C. escape. The New York Post reports: "The buyer was recorded as 'Her Majesty the Queen in right of New Zealand,' but Gerard van Bohemen signed the deal as the new permanent representative to the UN for New Zealand, a former colony that still retains the queen as sovereign." InStyle regrets the error, and apologizes for the mixup.

Queen Elizabeth II appears be ready to extend her royal palace to N.Y.C. But just what type of apartment would a powerful monarch purchase? A grand $8 million three-bedroom apartment, according to Zillow.

The place isn't your average Big Apple apartment shared among several roommates—it's an aristocratic masterpiece that can fulfill all of Her Majesty's needs. While the queen's royal dwelling in London, Buckingham Palace, channels a traditional aesthetic, the new spot offers a sleek and modern design on the 18th floor of 50 United Nations Plaza in Manhattan. The opulent foyer and massive dinning room, boasts more than 50 feet of space and are apt for entertaining guests. The floor-to-ceiling windows allow the space to soak up maximum sunlight and offer breathtaking views of the city's skyscrapers. There's no need to worry about privacy; there's a private motor court and garden entry in the highly secured building.

Perhaps this means that Queen Elizabeth will visit the U.S. more frequently in the future, or maybe it will serve as a place for her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, (or even Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte) to stay when they're in town. Take a peek at the fit-for-royalty pad below.

