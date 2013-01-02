Queen Elizabeth Names Stella McCartney an Officer of the British Empire

Her Majesty the Queen has just released her annual New Year Honours list, and Stella McCartney landed one of the 71 spots in this year's lineup! McCartney, who designed the U.K.'s uniforms for this summer's Olympic games and was named Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, has been named an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for her "services to fashion." The honor is one of the five orders of chivalry originally created by King George V in 1917 and still in place to this day. And since we already know the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan—she wore the designer's vivid cobalt sheath twice in 2012we can only predict the princess will show off more of McCartney’s fashion-forward designs (and perhaps even maternity styles) this year!

