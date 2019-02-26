The Queen Is So Pleased by Meghan Markle's Work Ethic That She Might Bestow Her with This Rare Honor

Meghan Markle is having a baby, like, next month, but that hasn’t stopped her from traveling the world (N.Y.C. to London to Morocco in less than a week) and carrying out her royal duties like a regal pro.

The public has certainly taken notice of the Duchess’s work ethic, but we’re not the only ones — according to a Palace aide who’s spoken with Vanity Fair, Queen Elizabeth has been “impressed” by how Markle and husband Prince Harry have represented the family on their tour of Morocco. “The Queen is amazed by the duchess’s energy and stamina given that she is so heavily pregnant,” a source told the outlet. “For the Queen and her generation, you generally hid your bump and put your feet up in this stage of pregnancy, but Meghan hasn’t stopped.” To that point, the Queen isn’t even comfortable using the word “pregnant” and reportedly prefers to refer to expectant women as “in the family way” — so yeah, the generational attitude toward pregnancy has definitely changed.

Personal feelings aside, Queen E isn’t exactly the praise-heaping type — but, on occasion she’s been known to express her appreciation in a handwritten letter.

“There may well be a letter waiting for the duke and duchess when they return,” the source continued. “She respects hard work and loyalty above everything.”

Courtiers who traveled with Meghan and Harry have also commended the Duchess, noting that she has “some serious stamina” and that “her work ethic is pretty impressive, she really doesn’t stop.”

Can’t stop; won’t stop — sounds like Meghan Markle is officially the Miley Cyrus of the royal family. Keep proverbially twerking, Meg.

