Queen Elizabeth Disapproves of Meghan Markle's Pantsuit, but Loves Her Earrings

Meghan Markle's fashion choices veered on the controversial side last week, so when she stepped out Tuesday in a sleek Altuzarra suit, she probably thought she was golden. She looked perfectly polished at the WellChild Awards alongside Prince Harry, but there was a snag she probably didn't count on: her suit still got on people's nerves. Namely, her grandma-in-law Queen Elizabeth's. Whoops.

People reports that the queen strongly prefers that female members of the royal family wear dresses or skirts on official outings. While Queen Elizabeth and Markle seem to be the best of friends otherwise, this has apparently been a sore spot in their relationship.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“I think [Meghan] finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it,” People's source said.

According to the source, Meghan “has found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way."

Markle still chose to wear a power suit anyway, pet peeves be damned, but it's not all bad blood. Meghan made an attempt to appease her new grandma in a subtle way — through her earrings.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth might not have loved her clothes, but she'd be hard-pressed not to like Markle's earrings, which she herself gifted the Duchess of Sussex. The queen gave her a pair of pearl and diamond earrings before their first solo trip together back in June, and clearly Markle loves and appreciates them enough to re-wear them so soon.

Maybe the monarch will be distracted enough by the bling not to comment? Let's hope so, for Markle's sake.