Queen Elizabeth Really Isn't Here for Meghan Markle's Dad Drama

Queen Elizabeth does not have time for nonsense.

The 92-year-old royal is busy ruling the British monarchy, and she doesn't seem particularly enthralled by drama — even if it's from her own granddaughter-in-law, Meghan Markle. Sure, the queen and Meghan have looked like BFFs in the past, but Queen Elizabeth draws the line at Markle's glaringly public feud with her father Thomas.

A source told The Sunday Times that the British ruler "will be rolling her eyes" over everything that has gone down.

In all fairness, Meghan isn't exactly jumping for joy over it either. "Meghan doesn't think it's a fair game between her father and the media so she's not going to engage in it or instruct anyone on her behalf to set the record straight," the source added. "There have always been fears over his vulnerability. Now he's got himself into a cycle of talking publicly. It's very sad."

Prince Charles, on the other hand, is more understanding. The source said he "will be very sympathetic towards Meghan." Maybe he's more willing to react compassionately since he himself is no stranger to high-level royal drama (see: Camilla and Diana).

While the family is choosing to perfect their poker face by not reacting publicly at all, the same can't be said for Meghan's family. As her father Thomas continues his exhausting media tour and her brother weighs in, her 78-year-old uncle is now adding his two cents.

Michael Markle, the elder brother of Thomas, told The Daily Mail (a favorite outlet of his family) that he is the one who has "done more for her" over the years than anyone else. When asked if he would've walked her down the aisle in Thomas's place, Michael's answer was clear.

"Sure, I could have, if it was coordinated. Yes, I would have done it," he said.

Which is all well and good ... but he was not invited.

"I thought I would. But anyhow, I didn't hear from her," he admitted. "And I don't know how much the Royal Family had influence on her or not. They didn't accept anyone else so they couldn't make an exception for me."

Until her relatives knock it off with the press comments, we doubt the royals' response will be anything other than "silence is golden."