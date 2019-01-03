The Queen Reportedly "Reached Her Limit" with the Drama Between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle 

While we were all riding the wild rollercoaster of Reported Feud: Meghan and Kate, there was one woman sitting in the proverbial corner, closing her eyes, and desperately thinking of (the fate of) England: Queen Elizabeth.

According to an anonymous source, the 92-year-old monarch had “reached her limit with all the drama” surrounding the two duchesses, which isn’t all too surprising considering the Queen’s history with (read: Diana) and longstanding avoidance of (read: Diana) royal scandal.

The source goes on to share that Elizabeth II “desperately wanted Meghan and Kate to make up,” positing that she ultimately “got her wish." And judging by Markle and Middleton’s conversational Christmas Day stroll and friendly game of Scrabble, maybe she really did? The holidays bring people together, right?

Or, maybe Kate and Meghan are putting on a show — for the press, for the Queen, for William and Harry, for whomever. It’s unfortunate that the women’s relationship (or lack thereof) is being manipulated like this, when really it should involve two people and two people alone. But honestly, slap a tiara on my head and comp me a wardrobe filled with designer clothes and I might be a tad less precious about the sanctity of my relationships.