Why Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Kate Middleton's Biggest Fan Right Now

While it has already been established that Queen Elizabeth is a Meghan Markle stan, Her Majesty also counts Kate Middleton as one of her favorite royals.

Despite tabloid reports claiming they're not close, it turns out Kate has recently become in the Queen's good graces, and it makes sense. Amid the drama surrounding the royal family this year — including feuds and lawsuits — the duchess has remained calm in the wake of controversy.

“The Queen is a fan,” a source told Vanity Fair's royal reporter Katie Nicholl. “Kate is unflappable. Her mantra is very like the Queen’s keep calm and carry on approach in life, and she has the added benefit of making the Royal Family seem almost normal and in touch.”

Recently, Kate has been praised for appearing just like your average mom. Last month, she was spotted buying her children's Halloween costumes at a supermarket and a couple of weeks later, the duchess had drinks at a local pub. It's safe to say that level of relatability has won over royal fans.

“She’s very much the girl next door, from how she dresses to how she behaves and interacts with people on engagements,” royal biographer Claudia Joseph explained in the VF article. “She is likeable and relatable and that has made her very popular,” Joseph said, adding that Kate's not just well-liked in the UK (and at Kensington Palace), but also "around the world."

As an added bonus, it's reported that Kate plans to raise her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — with the same sense of realness.

According to The Sun, Kate wants to provide her kids with an ordinary childhood. "Kate has always wanted the children to live in the real world. She and William don’t want them to live in a gilded bubble," a source told the outlet. "They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids." Bravo, Kate!