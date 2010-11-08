Queen Elizabeth Joins Facebook, Georgina Chapman's Post-Baby Body, and More!

Kendall Herbst
Nov 08, 2010 @ 2:09 pm

1. All Friend the Queen! QEII just joined Facebook.  [TIME.com]

2. Marchesa designer (and InStyle contributor!) Georgina Chapman shows off her rocking post-baby bod. [NYMag.com]

3. Conan returns to TV tonight on TBS. Lea Michele and Seth Rogan will stop by, but will you tune in? [CNN.com]

4. Think your job is hard? Go behind-the-scenes at the Victoria's Secret show casting. [YouTube.com]

5. Read about emerging footwear designers, including Yigal Arouzel, who is debuting a shoe line for spring. [WWD.com]

6. See inside the Kardashian's new Dash outpost in Soho. [Racked.com]

