These Photos of the Queen Feeding an Elephant Are Too Pure for This World

You remember Queen Elizabeth: Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, friend of corgis everywhere, and apparent leader of the animal kingdom. The Queen met an elephant named Donna on Tuesday, and the two clearly fell in love.

Donna lives at the Elephant Center at the ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Durnstable, U.K., where the Queen and her husband paid a royal visit to formally open the center. While her Majesty was simply supposed to “view an elephant being fed,” she took it upon herself to personally feed Donna her daily helping of bananas, letting the majestic creature slip her trunk into the Queen’s hands and wrap it around her lunch.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Chris Jackson/Getty

Just check out the look of love in their eyes. Donna must know how lucky she is to be hand-fed by the leader of the United Kingdom.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press

Prince Philip even tried his hand at feeding her, and you can’t tell me that isn’t a smile on Donna’s face.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press

Lucky elephant.