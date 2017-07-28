Queen Elizabeth’s Former Page Boy Is Now Hot and Shirtless on Instagram

Little Arthur Chatto was just a wide-eyed 13-year-old English boy when he was given the opportunity to hold onto Queen Elizabeth’s royal red robe at the 2012 Order of British Empire ceremony. He was young. He was handsome. He did a great job of not letting go of her garb and taking on pageboy duties.

Now, however, the 18-year-old son of the Queen’s niece, Lady Sarah Chatto, looks completely different. The Internet came across Chatto’s Instagram profile and boy has the kid grown up. In a photo posted Thursday, the hunky cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry flaunts his ripped bod wearing nothing but white Calvins. He made his account private for several hours, but we're now back in business:

#Chatnoleg A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@arnchatto) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

According to Mashable, Chatto, 23rd in line to the throne, attended Combined Cadet Force training at Eton College in preparation for military service. That explains the muscles and all of his military-like images. Gym time aside, he’s cute! And could even be a model.

A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@arnchatto) on Jul 26, 2015 at 9:20am PDT

Trekking the South Downs Way A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@arnchatto) on Sep 17, 2015 at 8:23am PDT

Eton College CCF A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@arnchatto) on Sep 23, 2014 at 2:51pm PDT

In case you need another reminder that time does fly, here’s another image of little Arthur with his famous cousins in 2008.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Wow.