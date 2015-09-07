Downton Abbey’s Most Upstairs Fan: Queen Elizabeth  

She is hardly unfamiliar with life in a grand stately home, so it’s perhaps not surprising that Queen Elizabeth II has been outed as a fan of Downton Abbey. Brian Hoey, the author of At Home with the Queen, a look at the monarch’s domestic life, told the Daily Telegraph that a palace worker had revealed the Queen “loves watching Downton Abbey and pointing out things they have got wrong, partly because she is familiar with Highclere Castle, where it is filmed. She used to stay there as a guest of the Carnarvon family.”

Nick Briggs / © Carnival Films for Masterpiece/PBS

She may have noticed bloopers such as 1921 Model T Ford used in an episode set in 1912 or the television aerials and parking-related road markings inadvertently included in some shots, but is probably more alert to mistakes in protocol. The Queen, who on Wednesday surpasses Queen Victoria as Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign, is not Downton’s only royal viewer. In 2011, Kate Middleton told Jessica Brown-Findlay, who played Lady Sybil until the character’s death in childbirth, that she and Prince William were fans of the series, and in fact she visited the set and mingled with the cast back in March. Alas, even a royal command can’t extend the series beyond the upcoming final season, which starts in Britain in two weeks.

