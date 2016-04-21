Queen Elizabeth and Princess Charlotte Are Twinsies in the Latest Royal Family Portrait

Princess Charlotte is stealing the show in the latest royal family photo.

In the portrait released by Kensington Palace Wednesday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton's adorable 11-month-old daughter sits on her grandmother's lap with a smile, clapping her hands and matching the monarch's attire in a pink cardigan. The Queen cracks a smile as well as she cuddles the baby girl.

Facebook, The British Monarchy

The rest of the Queen's youngest grandchildren and great-grandchildren surround them in the photo taken in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. Prince George is one of them, standing coyly at his grandmother's side in a navy sweater, shorts and knee socks. 2-year-old Mia Tindall (daughter of the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall), stands at their other side, toting the monarch's famous Launer purse.

The stunning photo, shot by photographer Annie Leibovitz, is just one of three taken at the Queen's residence on March 28, according to People. The Palace also released two more photos, which show the monarch with her dogs, Willow, Vulcan, Holly, and Candy in one and the matriarch and her daughter Anne in the other.