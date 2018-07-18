Here’s What Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth Talked About When They Met

Given Donald Trump's habit of word vomiting on social media, we knew it wouldn't be long before we heard the nitty gritty details of his meeting with Queen Elizabeth. Trump and the queen met for the first time last week amid protests in the streets of London and rumors galore about the royal family's personal feelings, but it doesn't sound like either of those things came up during their teatime chat.

CHRIS JACKSON

In his only broadcast interview during his U.K. trip, Trump sat down on the talk show Good Morning Britain to discuss the specifics of that day with Piers Morgan. The Daily Express reports that Trump said Queen Elizabeth's opening words were as cordial and non-confrontational as you'd expect.

“Um, ‘Welcome,'" Trump said of the first words the queen told him. "Just ‘Welcome’. Just very elegant. And very beautiful. It was really something special.”

That didn't mean more serious topics were off the table though. Trump said he brought up Brexit, turning their talk down a more political avenue.

After the Inspection of the Guard The President and First Lady joined Her Majesty for tea at the Castle. @POTUS @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/LVeom2qhag — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 13, 2018

"She said it’s a very—and she’s right—it’s a very complex problem. I think nobody had any idea how complex that was going to be," Trump said. "Everyone thought it was going to be ‘Oh it’s simple, we join or don’t join, or let’s see what happens.’”

Queen Elizabeth's honest opinion on Brexit isn't publicly known, but from the sound of it, Trump has inside intel. When Morgan pressed him for more details of the queen's position though, he clammed up.

The Queen and the President inspect the Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards. pic.twitter.com/bqQPZPqM0W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 13, 2018

RELATED: The Brits Are Extremely Committed to These Wild Anti-Trump Protest Looks

“Well, I can’t talk, you know I’ve heard very strongly from a lot of people, you just don’t talk about that conversation with the queen, right?" he said. “You don’t want to do that ... Let me tell you what I can talk about ... she is an incredible woman, she is so sharp, she is so beautiful, when I say beautiful—inside and out. That is a beautiful woman.”

Oh, so now he's following the rules?