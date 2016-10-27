Queen Elizabeth II Stops by a Supermarket in a Bright Blue Coat and Matching Hat

By now we have to come to expect Queen Elizabeth II to step out in bold monochrome outfits, but that doesn't make her style any less exciting.

The British monarch visited Poundbury, England, today, and her bright blue number stood out from the crowd. For the occasion, the royal opted for a vibrant wool coat that featured detailed buttons and a dazzling brooch. She paired the statement jacket with a matching hat adorned with a sprig of greenery, and further accessorized with black gloves, a pair of coordinating block-heel loafers, and a patent leather bag. Her signature pearl earrings and pearl necklace completed the bright ensemble.

She was accompanied on the trip by Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall. During their visit, the group unveiled a new statue of the Queen Mother and met with residents of the area. They also visited a local supermarket and checked out the variety of different products offered in the store, and the Queen appeared the be truly enjoying herself.

Check out more photos from their outing below.

Fanfare sounds as The Queen, The Duke, The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall arrive at Queen Mother Square #Poundbury #Dorset pic.twitter.com/Gpy9EuvRjm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 27, 2016

The Queen calls into #Poundbury's supermarket and looks at some of the local #WestCountry produce stocked in store pic.twitter.com/z2nc5E4tnl — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 27, 2016

The Queen, The Duke, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess meet local farming families who supply #Poundbury businesses and supermarket staff pic.twitter.com/CymgCus0tD — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 27, 2016

See more of the Queen's best monochrome outfits in our gallery now.