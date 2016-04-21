Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 90th Birthday in a Cheery Green Ensemble

The celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday are underway in England, and she is dressed for the occasion.

While greeting the public during her 90th Birthday Walkabout in Windsor, the Queen donned a lime green coat and matching flower-adorned hat that made for one cheerful ensemble. The British Head of State completed the look with her signature brooch and three-strand pearl necklace, adding her favorite black horsebit loafers, white gloves, and top-handle bag.

Aside from shaking hands and meeting well-wishers, part of the festivities included the royal cutting into a gold and purple three-tiered cake baked by Nadiya Hussain, the 2015 winner of The Great British Bake Off made just for her special day.

The Queen cuts her cake baked by Great British Bake off 2015 winner Nadiya Hussain #HappyBirthdayYourMajesty pic.twitter.com/8cEiFXJznG — BritishMonarchy (@BritishMonarchy) April 21, 2016

But the celebration didn't just begin today. Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth donned a bright pink look to open the Alexandra Gardens Bandstand as part of her 90th birthday events, and several more activities are scheduled to take place today.