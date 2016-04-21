Here's How Stars Are Celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Birthday on Instagram

Happy birthday, Queen Elizabeth! England's longest reigning monarch is celebrating the big 9-0 today, and she's not alone—people all around the world are celebrating Queen Elizabeth's big day along with her, celebs included. Famous Brits and non-Brits alike took to Instagram today to share photos of good ol' Liz and wish her a HBD. From David Beckham and Cara Delevingne to Sarah Jessica Parker, it's clear that while some of these stars may not have even met the queen, she still holds a special place in their heart.

From throwback photos of the Queen at a young age to more recent pics, keep reading to see all the ways celebrities celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's birthday on Instagram.

Happy birthday your Majesty... 🇬🇧 @kensingtonroyal A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 21, 2016 at 12:50am PDT

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR QUEEN!!!❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Apr 21, 2016 at 2:38am PDT

#happybirthday #tbt to her Majesty the Queen on her 90th #icon #legend #i llovestrong women @the_british_monarchy #long live the Queen 👑🎉🎈🎊💝👊🏾🇬🇧 A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Apr 21, 2016 at 3:36am PDT

Happy birthday mi lady 🇬🇧 For Queen and country 🇬🇧 A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 21, 2016 at 6:51am PDT

Happy birthday your majesty A photo posted by BB (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 21, 2016 at 4:55am PDT

So many birthdays being celebrated today. Among them Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, 90 years young. Happy birthday Ma'am. X, SJ A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 21, 2016 at 7:07am PDT