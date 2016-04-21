Here's How Stars Are Celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Birthday on Instagram

Happy birthday, Queen Elizabeth! England's longest reigning monarch is celebrating the big 9-0 today, and she's not alone—people all around the world are celebrating Queen Elizabeth's big day along with her, celebs included. Famous Brits and non-Brits alike took to Instagram today to share photos of good ol' Liz and wish her a HBD. From David Beckham and Cara Delevingne to Sarah Jessica Parker, it's clear that while some of these stars may not have even met the queen, she still holds a special place in their heart. 

From throwback photos of the Queen at a young age to more recent pics, keep reading to see all the ways celebrities celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's birthday on Instagram. 

Happy birthday your Majesty... 🇬🇧 @kensingtonroyal

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR QUEEN!!!❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on

Happy birthday mi lady 🇬🇧 For Queen and country 🇬🇧

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Happy birthday your majesty

A photo posted by BB (@brooklynbeckham) on

Happy Birthday Your Majesty #queenat90 💗

A photo posted by Mary McCartney (@maryamccartney) on

