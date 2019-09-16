The Queen's Advisors Have Reportedly Asked People Not to Discuss Harry and Meghan with Her

If you ever get the opportunity to spend some one-on-one time with the Queen, just know that one topic of discussion is apparently off-limits: her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Quentin Letts, a journalist who writes for The Times, Sunday Times, and The Sun, tweeted that a friend of an acquaintance of his recently had the opportunity to go horseback riding with Queen Elizabeth, and was allegedly advised not to discuss the Sussexes.

Friend of an acquaintance was about to go riding with HMQ. Was given v firm advice. 'Talk about anything except one subject.' Brexit? 'No. The Sussexes.' — Quentin Letts (@thequentinletts) September 13, 2019

Of course, this is just a rumor, but if the Queen's advisors had asked people not to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it wouldn't exactly be an outrageous request. For starters, she may not want to discuss her family with anyone who's not in her inner circle — especially given how much hate has been directed at the Duchess of Sussex lately. The Queen may simply not want to add fuel to any of the drama.

By all accounts, the Queen and Meghan Markle seem to have gotten along since they've been introduced. Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been impressed by Meghan's work ethic, and Meghan had her first solo royal visit with the Queen a month after marrying Prince Harry. The Queen has also reportedly made extra efforts to make Meghan feel included in the royal family.

In a BBC interview following her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan discussed what it was like to meet the Queen for the first time.

“It’s incredible, a) to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he [Prince Harry] has for her as his grandmother,” she said. “All of those layers have been so important for me, so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her, and she’s an incredible woman.”